Amendment to overhaul Florida primaries narrowly rejected by voters

Florida voters narrowly rejected a proposal that would have overhauled the state’s primary-election system.

About 57% of voters supported Amendment 3, which would have eliminated Florida’s closed primary elections in state races.

However, a constitutional amendment needs to reach a 60% threshold for approval.

Amendment Three would open primaries to all voters, even the 26% not registered as Democrat or Republican.

The top two vote-getters would go to the general election, meaning it could be Republican versus Republican, or Democrat versus Democrat.

Currently, only members of a given political party can vote for a candidate from that party

In all, six amendments were on the ballot in Florida this year.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.