Apollo Beach Park incorporates community garden with new playground, splash pad

Hillsborough County has quite a few hidden gems -- little parks, tucked away, where you can enjoy a peaceful day outside.

At Apollo Beach Park, there are plenty of amenities and lots to do.

The Apollo Beach Recreation Center has a skate park, a small dog park, running and biking track, tennis courts, and a brand-new playground and splash pad.

The park also incorporates a community garden, where individuals and families grow fruits and vegetables and inspire new generations to live active, healthy lives.

For more information on Hillsborough County parks, visit https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/government/departments/parks.