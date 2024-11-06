Armwood High School student arrested after being found with unloaded gun on campus: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An Armwood High School student was arrested on Wednesday after being found with a gun in a backpack on campus, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said an HCSO school resource deputy assigned to Armwood High School in Seffner received a tip about a student potentially having a gun at school. Hillsborough County Public Schools said that's when the campus was put on a "controlled lockdown."

Once the student was found, the school resource deputy searched the teen's backpack and found an unloaded gun, school officials said.

READ: Florida man accused of grabbing 2 women by throat near FishHawk polling place over politics: Deputies

The teen, who is not being named due to their age, was taken into custody and was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property, HCSO said.

"It's heartbreaking and completely unacceptable that a student would ever bring a weapon onto school grounds. Actions like these create unnecessary fear and undermine the trust and safety we strive to build in our schools every day," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We stand firm in our commitment to keep our students and staff safe and will continue to address such incidents with the seriousness they deserve."

Officials with the Hillsborough County school district said a second student was also taken into custody after being found with live rounds from the gun. HCSO has not said whether that student will face any charges.

The district said in a statement that both students will not return to the school as part of its "Zero Tolerance Policy."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: