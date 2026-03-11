Artist's calming painting session during hurricane prep prompts art exhibition

The Brief ‘Fresh Wave’ is on display at the 502 Gallery in Sarasota. Artist Tim Jaeger started by painting one fish, which grew into schools of fish for a dozen different pieces. Jaeger was trying to relax before Hurricane Milton's arrival when he found himself in the art studio.



As artist Tim Jaegar tried to relax prior to Hurricane Milton's arrival, he found himself in his art studio.

"I was looking for just something to take my mind off of what was coming over the top of us," Jaegar said. "I started painting a fish, and I painted another one and another one, and I started to create a swirl."

The backstory:

The number of fish grew on the canvas, and the canvases eventually multiplied into a collection of work. Those dozen pieces are now ‘Fresh Wave’, currently on display at the 502 Gallery in Sarasota.

"I'm not sure if that has the same type of influence that the swirl of a hurricane had on me, but it felt right, and I just kept going with it," Jaegar said.

Dig deeper:

The schools of fish in the paintings vary in style. Some are more distinct, while some are more abstract. The pieces vary from Florida forward with bright colors to monochromatic work.

"While you're painting, you know that you're painting the right thing when it just kind of goes into your subconscious. Time stops. Your hand keeps moving. Maybe your favorite song ends, and yet you're still painting," Jaegar said. "I knew I was on the right track when I was still painting quietly in the studio all by myself."

What they're saying:

Jaegar hopes every viewer takes something different from his work.

"I mean, really they're not paintings so much about fish as they are the underlying currents in us," Jaegar said. "If somebody's coming in to look at this, I hope that it gives them a sense of peace. It gives them the sense of introspection to look at themselves and possibly just find a pause for a minute."