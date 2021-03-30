Attorney: Man accused of shooting girlfriend in the back was defending himself

Laura Rodriguez’s last moments alive were filled with terror and violence.

Monika Garcia, a close friend of Rodriguez saw it all unfold in April of 2019. Today, Garcia took the witness stand in the murder trial of DeAndre Hill.

Hill is accused of killing Rodriguez, his ex-girlfriend.

Garcia testified that Rodriguez had showed up to the couple’s home in Riverview to end things with Hill.

Garcia was waiting in the car with Rodriguez’s 2-year-old son Jeremiah when she saw her friend running for her life.

"She said, ‘Drive, drive, drive! He's shooting! He shot me!’" recalled Garcia.

Investigators say Hill shot Rodriguez five times, including three in her back.

"She attempts to get on my lap and we tried to drive off but DeAndre was already at the door and we couldn't close it," continued Garcia.

Garcia says Hill dragged Rodriguez out of the vehicle and fired one last shot. Her little boy was only a few feet away.

"He then points the gun at me and I tell him, ‘Please don't shoot, the baby’s in the car!’" remembered a frantic Garcia.

But Hill's public defender, Elizabeth Beardsley, told the jury it was Hill who was in fear for his life and had to defend himself.

"You will see where he has a knot on his head where she punched him," said Beardsley.

The trial is expected to wrap up Friday.

