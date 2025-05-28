Auburndale’s director of public utilities arrested for animal abuse after Great Dane found emaciated

The Brief Auburndale’s director of public utilities has been arrested for animal cruelty. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, his Great Dane was emaciated, and his terrier mix suffered from severe flea dermatitis. Both dogs were voluntarily surrendered to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the PCSO’s Animal Control facility for treatment.



The public utilities director for the city of Auburndale is facing animal cruelty charges and his two dogs are receiving medical attention after deputies say he was starving a Great Dane and neglecting a terrier mix.

The backstory:

Police in Auburndale contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after they were made aware of a dog that was starving and in poor condition.

A detective from the PCSO's animal cruelty investigations went to the home on Diamond Ridge Drive in Auburndale Tuesday afternoon and spoke with 37-year-old Bradford Thomas, Auburndale’s public utilities director.

They found two dogs on site, a female Great Dane named Stella that was approximately 8.5 years old, and a female Terrier mix named Bella that was approximately 18 to 20 years old.

Dig deeper:

According to the detective, Stella was severely emaciated, had multiple abrasions and scabs, was covered with fleas, and was suffering from severe pododermatitis (also known as bumblefoot) on all four paws. She also appeared to be in severe pain. Records show that Stella has not received any veterinary care since 2020, even though she was in horrible physical condition.

Bella was suffering from severe flea dermatitis on her back with hair loss.

According to PCSO, the dogs were examined by a vet who said that Stella weighed just 60.8 pounds, which is about half of what she should weigh.

Both dogs were voluntarily surrendered to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the PCSO’s Animal Control facility for treatment.

Since beginning treatment at animal control yesterday, PCSO says Stella has increased her weight by 6.8 pounds with proper feeding and hydration.

What they're saying:

"The dogs and their former owner will be getting the attention they need and deserve," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "For Bradford Thomas, this behavior is absolutely unacceptable. It is incomprehensible that someone in his capacity as a senior manager in a reputable and responsible local government would do something like this—starving and causing such pain for an innocent animal. We will do everything we can to hold him criminally responsible. We will also do everything we can to get these dogs healthy and thriving. They are off to a good start—we pray it’s not too late and they respond to medical treatment, nourishment, and love."

