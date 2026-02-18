Bay area native turns rug tufting hobby into unique Riverview business

The Brief A Tampa Bay area native turned a hobby into a unique business in Riverview. At The Tuft Spot, people can learn rug tufting through hands-on classes. Classes are appointment-based and workshops include all materials and guidance.



What started as a passion project for one Tampa Bay area native has grown into a colorful creative hub in southern Hillsborough County.

Big picture view:

The Tuft Spot offers hands-on rug tufting workshops where participants design and create their own custom pieces from start to finish. Photos from recent workshops highlight vibrant designs and interactive, hands-on experiences that showcase the growing interest in DIY creative arts across the Tampa Bay area.

As hands-on hobbies continue evolving into small business success stories throughout the region, The Tuft Spot reflects a broader trend: Creative entrepreneurship fueled by community engagement and social media momentum.

Dig deeper:

Standard rug sessions — typically around 36" x 36" — last about four hours and include all materials and tools needed to complete the project. Mini rug workshops — approximately 15" x 24" — run about two and a half hours.

Classes are appointment-based, with reservations required in advance. Step-by-step instruction is provided throughout the process, allowing beginners and experienced creatives alike to leave with a one-of-a-kind handmade rug.

In addition to individual sessions, The Tuft Spot hosts private group events for birthdays, team outings, and other gatherings. All supplies are included, and instructors guide participants through the tufting process.

What you can do:

You can find the Tuft Spot at its location in Riverview, 6433 U.S. 301 South. Weekend tufting classes are available by appointment. Learn more at tuftspot.com.