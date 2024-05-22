Bay Area programs offering positive activities for kids during summer break to keep them out of trouble

The investigations into recent violent incidents across Hillsborough County continue as summer break approaches for many Bay Area schools.

"We're starting to see more and more kids get in trouble, right? And we know that they're getting more and more into delinquent behavior," said Freddy Barton, Executive Director of Safe & Sound Hillsborough. "It's important for us to make sure that we have things for kids to do now that school is out."

Recent crimes involving teenagers across the Bay Area include the April shooting at Armature Works and last weekend’s fight at Astro Skate in Brandon.

The nonprofit is already working with four kids involved in the Astro Skate incident. Its goal is to help as many local kids as possible, which includes getting them involved in new, positive activities this summer.

READ: Astro Skate Brandon fight: Video shows violence leading to dozens of arrests

"We're not going to see violence decrease unless we actually increase participation from the community," Barton said.

In 2022, Safe & Sound Hillsborough launched the Youth Gun Offender Program, which works with kids arrested on gun- or weapons-related charges. In 2023, 54 kids were part of that program. So far this year, 39 kids are enrolled in the Youth Gun Offender Program.

This summer, Safe & Sound Hillsborough wants to steer kids onto the right path through various programs.

"Kids talk to kids, right? We have youth that we're already working with in our programs, and we're giving them the information and saying, hey, talk to your friends," Barton said.

Safe & Sound Hillsborough is offering a six-week leadership program where kids will get paid to learn financial literacy and good academic habits. There’s a pilot program where 18 and 19-year-olds will learn welding techniques that will "hopefully get them placed on a job site for those kids who are finishing school," according to Barton.

READ: Bay Area leader concerned over rowdy, destructive crowds as summer break for teens approaches

The Tampa Police Department is also offering new summer programs this year, including one focused on football that will bring in NFL players.

"We're trying to get these kids early. We're mentoring them. We're teaching them to make right decisions," TPD Lt. Robin Polk said.

Another new program is called Leaders In Training (LIT).

"We're training them on job resumes, how to do an application, college admission stuff. We have a week of social media and influencing," Polk said.

For more information on TPD’s programs, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter