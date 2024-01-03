Bay Area retail theft ring busted, second suspect wanted by deputies: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office busted a retail theft scheme across the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

HCSO’s Organized Retail Theft Working Group said two suspects are responsible for six thefts at Target and Home Depot stores across Hillsborough County.

Deputies arrested Christopher Hawkins, 37, on Tuesday, through an operation where investigators arranged to meet up with the suspect to buy some of the stolen merchandise.

The sheriff’s office said Hawkins and a second suspect, Thianna Robinson, 23, are suspected of stealing more than $8,000 worth of merchandise, in addition to other thefts in other counties around the state.

"These organized retail theft rings just don't work in Hillsborough County," HCSO's Chief Deputy Joe Maurer said. "So they work in Pasco, and they work in Pinellas, and they work in Polk County and Manatee County."

Maurer said this retail theft spree stretched from Hillsborough County, to Pasco County, to Orlando.

After conducting a search warrant at Hawkins’ home, deputies said they found more than $11,500 worth of stolen merchandise, including power tools, electronic and high-end perfumes and colognes.

"It was power tools and high-end electronics like Nintendo switches," Maurer said. "So what he would do is he'd go on other platforms to try and resell that at half the price."

Maurer said the retail stores reported the thefts and worked with the sheriff’s office to identify the suspects.

The President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation said the holiday season opens the door to more retail schemes and scams.

"We're not talking about shoplifting," Scott Shalley, the president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation, said. "We're talking about organized crime here on a very, very large scale. And it's money that comes out of consumers’ pockets. It puts retailers and consumers at risk. And ultimately, the proceeds from these thefts are not going into the stock market."

Shalley said suspects are also becoming more creative and savvy in the way they carry out these thefts.

Pictured: Christopher Hawkins.

"One thing that's indisputable is that the brazenness, the violence and the scale of the theft is increasing every day throughout the country," Shalley said.

Shalley points to new Florida laws within the last year, targeting retail theft, that are helping drive down the number of these crimes.

In Hillsborough County, Maurer said organized retail theft was down 10% this past year from the previous year.

Maurer said some people call this a victimless crime. However, he says this type of crime not only targets the stores, but innocent shoppers.

"If a deal is too good to be true, it's too good to be true," Maurer said. "Also, you take into account your safety. You don't know whether you're going to be robbed at those types of transactions. And that happens."

Hawkins is facing multiple charges, including retail theft of $3,000 or more and dealing in stolen property.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Robinson. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.