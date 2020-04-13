Beach exercise, dog grooming could get green light in Pinellas

Leaders in Pinellas County are looking into the possibility of reopening the beaches for people to be able to exercise. At least three commissioners brought up the issue during an emergency meeting Monday morning.

They are proposing the idea of opening the beaches for exercise and recreational purposes, though it’s unclear if this means people would be allowed to sit on the beach.

County leaders have tasked Sheriff Bob Gualtieri to present a report to them that would explain how he would enforce this potential order, and they’ll likely vote during another emergency meeting this Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Pinellas County votes to close all public beaches and parking

Commissioners also said they have received a lot of complaints from people frustrated that dog-grooming businesses are not considered essential and therefore forced to close.

Some say dogs can have health issues if they are not properly groomed, so county leaders plan to take up that issue during Thursday’s meeting as well.

RELATED: What is an essential business or activity in Florida?

