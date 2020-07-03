Beaches are open for the Fourth of July weekend in Tampa Bay

While some Florida counties will tape off its sandy shores to the public for the holiday weekend, that's not the case in the Tampa Bay region.

From Fort Island Gulf Beach in Citrus County to Venice Beach in Sarasota County, local leaders didn't follow the path of South Florida counties. No Bay Area beach will close for the Fourth of July weekend.

Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe and Martin counties announced beaches will shut down before July 4, and will reopen after the weekend. Days ago, officials in those areas made the announcement due to the record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases within Florida.

State leaders have acknowledged that the increase has mostly been driven by younger people and by bar owners who allow a mass-gathering situation indoors.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended alcohol consumption at bars across the state. However, businesses licensed as restaurants can operate and serve alcohol.

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement to WSVN.

In addition, Miami-Dade announced Thursday the return of a curfew until further notice.

Meanwhile in Pinellas County, leaders made it clear they were against closing its beaches. Instead, they are asking for beachgoers to be responsible and follow social distancing guidelines.

Those heading to a Pinellas County's sugar-sand coast this weekend won't see hundreds of law enforcement officials when beaches reopened after lockdowns.

During Tuesday's county commission meeting, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the "Herculean effort" to use 300 officers when beaches reopened is not a sustainable method to do again.

He pointed out that the mass gathering problem does not fall on those who are enjoying the beach. Instead, he noted the persistent problem was occurred within the indoor spaces where business owners have been defiant and allowed their facilities to operate above capacity.

"There are some places that are playing games that we saw over the weekend," the sheriff explained. "You had places trying to call themselves restaurants. You had places that were trying to put food on the table but they don't really sell food."

The sheriff said his deputies will continue to target the businesses where those mass gatherings can occur.

Officials want to remind beachgoers to pack their patience when heading to the beaches. It is expected to be busy for the holiday weekend.