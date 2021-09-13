Between a road-rage shooting and deadly hit-and-run, FHP had busy weekend in Bay Area

It was a dangerous week on Bay Area roads after two deadly hit-and-run crashes, a road-rage shooting, and a suspected drunk driver who nearly ran over two state troopers.

Early Saturday morning, as Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash at State Road 574 near Williams Road in Tampa, a suspected drunk driver narrowly missed two troopers standing in the roadway.

FHP says the driver, 34-year-old James Sharp, drove around roadblocks and right into the scene where a 28-year-old man was struck and killed earlier. Dashcam video shows that Sharp failed to even tap his brakes while barreling through laser mapping equipment and forcing a pair of troopers to jump back to avoid being hit.

According to FHP, Sharp failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. He also faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident and destroying evidence.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

That same night, another driver hit a 67-year-old woman and left her in the road near Hillsborough Avenue and Reflections Club Drive in Town ‘N’ Country. The woman later died in the hospital.

Based on evidence left behind at the scene, FHP says the hit-and-run driver was in a grey car that will have damage to the right front and right headlight.

Anyone with information should contact FHP or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip-line at 1-800-873-8477(TIPS).

Tarpon Springs police are searching for the driver of a Cadillac suspected of shooting at another car in an apparent road rage incident.

Police say a man reported being cutoff twice by a Cadillac before its driver pulled out a gun on US Highway 19 and shot at the victim’s car at least five times. The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tarpon Springs police describe the shooter’s car as either a champagne or green-colored Cadillac CTS with Mississippi tags.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727 938-2849.