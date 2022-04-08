‘Boat parade or bust’: Baseball fans optimistic about upcoming season as Rays return to Tropicana Field

Baseball is back in the Bay Area as the Rays take on the Orioles on opening day at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

With opening day in full swing, Rays fans have one motto in mind.

"This is our motto for the Rays for 2022- ‘Boat Parade or Bust,’ we've done pretty much everything except win the big one and we think this is the year we're going to do it," said Rays fan Jeff Attinella.

It's easy to be optimistic now, but things were much different just a few months ago during the MLB lockout. Some wondered if this opening day would even come.

"I was very worried about it," said Rays fan Melissa Aull. "Into February I was pretty sure there wasn't going to be baseball so having it back makes it all the better to be here on opening day."

"I think we have more young talent than we ever have, I think we can improve on last year and 100% improve on how deep we went in the playoffs," said Rays fan Maxton Lewis.

Three consecutive playoff appearances, including last year's 100 win season are nice but like he said fans understandably want more.

"I am so excited about this team we're all excited about Wander Franco, we hate the way the season ended last year this is going to be a great year," Aull shared.

As for the Rays' future home, we know it won’t be Montreal, should it be Tampa or St. Pete?

"Wherever is the best spot we want to keep them in the Tampa Bay area," she added.