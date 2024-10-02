Bradenton Beach to reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Bradenton Beach will finally reopen to its residents Thursday at 8 a.m., nearly a week after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the beachfront community.

Hurricane Helene pushed an unprecedented amount of sand onto Bradenton Beach's shores, which Mayor John Chappie says was necessary to allow FDOT crews to clear the roads safely.

"You can’t jump ahead to step five without doing steps three and four, otherwise you’re going to set yourself up for failure," Chappie said.

The city has issued the following vehicle and parking guidelines as clean-up efforts continue:

Sole Point of Entry/Exit

Entry and exit to Bradenton Beach can be made only at a sole checkpoint before the bridge between Cortez Road West and 127th Street West.

People reentering must show a red vehicle tag or a valid form of ID proving they are Bradenton Beach residents.

Due to limited parking, only those entering by passenger vehicle or foot will be allowed onto the beach.

Vehicle Parking

Parking is not allowed on or along Gulf Drive North and South, and vehicles that are parked on those roadways will be towed.

However, parking is allowed on any passable sideroad with available space. Residents can also choose to park at their homes if they can.

Parking along Avenues A, B and C will be limited to the Bayside (east side) of the roadway.

Those reentering Bradenton Beach tomorrow are advised to remain cautious, as heavy pedestrian activity is expected, and there are roads and areas of the beach that have yet to be cleared.

