Bradenton man killed after crashing car into retention pond

article

On Saturday morning, a Bradenton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:48 a.m.

READ: Snake slithers into Bradenton home and hides under dresser, police say

According to FHP, a 24-year-old driver was heading north on the exit ramp of I-75 at State Road 64 when he failed to complete a right turn and traveled into a retention pond.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

READ: Teen arrested for attempted murder after hit-and-run crash critically injures man: Police

This incident is still under investigation.