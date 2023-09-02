Bradenton man killed after crashing car into retention pond
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday morning, a Bradenton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 1:48 a.m.
According to FHP, a 24-year-old driver was heading north on the exit ramp of I-75 at State Road 64 when he failed to complete a right turn and traveled into a retention pond.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.
This incident is still under investigation.