Bradenton museum brings dinosaurs back to life in animatronic exhibit

Even though they've been extinct for thousands of years, dinosaurs come back to life at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.

"This is our first outdoor exhibit here on our north plaza where we have 30 animatronic dinosaurs," said Hillary Spencer, CEO for Bishop Museum of Science and Nature.

This animatronic exhibit comes straight from the mind of the dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park."

"The dinosaurs come from Dino Don," shared Spencer, speaking of Don Lessum. "He has a dinosaur named after him."

The museum's Riverside Plaza is staged with these 30 moving monsters ready to roar and freak out visitors with their uncanny life-like movements.

"It's fantastic out here!" exclaimed Spencer. "We wanted you to see dinosaurs in the community."

Unlike the movies, everyone that visits these dinosaurs will get safely home with an interesting story to tell.

"It's a great exhibit where we have skeletons as well as the robots," said Spencer. "It's really exciting to learn more about dinosaurs."

LINK: For more information, visit https://bishopscience.org/dinoventure/.