Bradenton woman accused of setting boyfriend's car on fire
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Bradenton woman is under arrest, accused of setting her boyfriend's car on fire.
What we know:
On Monday night, firefighters and police responded to a fire at 2019 9th Street SW and found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a nearby apartment.
Witnesses told police they saw Natasha Killebrew near the burning car.
READ: Former police officer arrested for DUI after nearly striking Polk County deputy’s vehicle: PCSO
Killebrew told police she lives with her boyfriend in the damaged apartment and that the car belonged to him. Detectives say she denied starting the fire, but later told them that she had thrown a lit cigarette near the car. Police say she changed her story, telling officers she doused herself and the car in cooking oil and tried to set herself on fire.
Courtesy: Manatee County Jail
Police said there were no burn marks on Killebrew or her clothing.
Killebrew was arrested and blocked into jail.
READ: Man tries to pay for sex at Florida club, calls 911 to complain about not receiving 'services:' PCSO
She faces charges of arson and violation of probation.
What we don't know:
Police did not reveal what led up to the event.
The Source: Information for this story was found on the Bradenton Police Department's Facebook page.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube