Bradenton woman accused of setting boyfriend's car on fire

A Bradenton woman is under arrest, accused of setting her boyfriend's car on fire.

What we know:

On Monday night, firefighters and police responded to a fire at 2019 9th Street SW and found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a nearby apartment.

Witnesses told police they saw Natasha Killebrew near the burning car.

Killebrew told police she lives with her boyfriend in the damaged apartment and that the car belonged to him. Detectives say she denied starting the fire, but later told them that she had thrown a lit cigarette near the car. Police say she changed her story, telling officers she doused herself and the car in cooking oil and tried to set herself on fire.

Police said there were no burn marks on Killebrew or her clothing.

Killebrew was arrested and blocked into jail.

She faces charges of arson and violation of probation.

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal what led up to the event.

