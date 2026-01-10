Hillsborough County school bus aide accused of hitting 9-year-old student with autism: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a school bus aide after deputies say he hit a 9-year-old student with autism multiple times. Investigators learned that on one occasion, James Savage, 79, allegedly hit the victim in his hand and slapped him in the face with his hat. Savage faces a child abuse charge.



The backstory:

According to HCSO, on Friday shortly after 3 p.m., deputies responded to Cypress Creek Elementary School in Ruskin for reports of child abuse.

Deputies spoke with the victim’s mother, who reported concerns that her son, who is nonverbal with autism, had been abused on the school bus.

Investigators learned that on one occasion, James Savage, 79, allegedly hit the victim in his hand and slapped him in the face with his hat.

Savage faces a child abuse charge.

What they're saying:

"Any form of abuse against a child is completely unacceptable. Children deserve to feel safe at all times, especially in the care of those entrusted with their well-being," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Protecting our most vulnerable is a responsibility we will never take lightly, and those who violate that trust will face the consequences."