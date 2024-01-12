Buccaneers fans raise the flags at drive-thru pep rally ahead of playoff game

Wet weather didn’t dampen the spirits of Bucs fans who lined up overnight to get their hands on team swag ahead of Monday night’s playoff game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a giveaway and drive-thru pep rally at Raymond James Stadium on Friday morning.

Gates opened at 5:30 a.m., but faithful fans lines up hours earlier to raise the flags for the back-to-back NFC champions.

The pre-game party includes Bucs swag giveaways, live entertainment, and appearances from the Bucs Cheerleaders and Captain Fear.

The drive-thru pep rally got Bucs fans into the playoff season spirit.

Fans attending the pep rally should follow signs and enter the south parking lot of the stadium from either Dale Mabry Highway or Himes Ave.

The party will go until 10 a.m. or as long as supplies last.