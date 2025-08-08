Caught on camera: Suspects set car on fire, burn down Babson Park home

The Brief Polk County deputies report that an accelerant was poured on the victim's white Camaro in his driveway. One of the suspects also slashed the tires of the victim's blue Toyota. The state fire marshal is investigating the case alongside the sheriff's office.



Polk County deputies are searching for three suspects who used an accelerant to set a car on fire, which subsequently destroyed a home.

The incident occurred on Park Drive in Babson Park at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured a bright flash of light, a sudden burst of flame, and the sound of one of the suspect's footsteps hitting the pavement as he ran away down the street.

Polk County deputies report that an accelerant was poured on the victim's white Camaro in his driveway before it was set on fire.

The homeowner, who preferred not to appear on camera, told FOX 13 that he was in his bedroom with his 10-year-old son sleeping when he awoke, unable to breathe due to the heavy smoke.

The fire spread to the garage and attic, eventually reaching the back of the house where the father and son were sleeping. Thankfully, they both managed to escape safely.

The surveillance camera also captured two additional suspects fleeing north toward Mountain Drive. One of the suspects also slashed the tires of the victim's blue Toyota.

The homeowner told FOX 13 that he does not know who the suspects are, but he believes the attack was personal. He also suspects that the individual who set his car on fire may have severely burned his hands, so he urges the community to be on the lookout for someone with hand injuries consistent with a fire.

The state fire marshal is investigating the case alongside the sheriff's office. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Tips can be forwarded to Detective Williams at Meghan.Williams@MyFloridaCFO.com or by calling (863) 605-0302, or to Detective Ferguson at hferguson@polksheriff.org or (863) 899-8186.