CDC vaccine recommendations follow Florida's footsteps

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adopting Florida's strategy of vaccinating people 65 and older against COVID-19 first, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

The state has vaccinated more than 500,000 seniors so far; the most in the country.

"It counts for nearly 60% of Florida's total vaccinations and that percentage is increasing each week," Gov. DeSantis said. "Federal supply remains limited but when additional vaccines come, we're ready to deploy those doses quickly."

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

The state of Florida has more than 4.5 million seniors, so a lot still need to get vaccinated. Some people tell FOX 13 it has not been easy getting an appointment to get vaccinated. The Governor and the Florida Department of Health are urging people to be patient as the state waits for more doses to come in.

100 Publix grocery stores spanning 12 counties across Florida have become vaccination sites for seniors. Citrus and Hernando Counties are included in that list.

"We're also going to continue to send the vaccine to places of worship and utilize our communities of faith throughout the state," said Gov. DeSantis.

9,000 doses were distributed to Hillsborough County last week. A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health tells Fox 13 he isn't sure how many doses are supposed to be distributed to the county this week