City of Tampa unveils new pumping station aimed at bringing clean water to the city for generations

The City of Tampa unveiled a new pumping station, and they hope it will pave the way for the city to have clean water for decades – even as the worldwide supply dwindles.

The eight pumps are three feet wide and are capable of sending water into city pipes at 900 horsepower.

What they're saying:

"That's not a fun and sexy project," said Rory Jones, the director of the City of Tampa Water Dept. "But, this helps us maintain that water coming out of that faucet every morning."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor cut the ribbon on the new pump station that allows technicians to redirect water around water main breaks and planned construction to ensure even distribution citywide.

Century-old pictures of the Tippin plant illustrate perfectly the battle cities all over fight every day. How to repair decaying infrastructure, so their city is worth living in?

"The components and equipment that we've replaced as part of this project have been operational for longer than most of us here have been alive," said Jones.

Big picture view:

The mayor says the fight for water is akin to the fight for the future itself.

While this upgrade was $93 million, since 2019, the city's PIPES program has allowed for the replacement of 60 miles of pipe in the city's 220-square-mile area.

Population growth and climate change means water is growing ever more valuable.

"It is our duty to ensure that we don't wait until someone turns on the faucet," said Castor. "Nothing comes out to say we should probably do something about this."

What's next:

The city not only added a new disinfectant system for the water it is providing, but is also embarking on a new project to remove forever chemicals that they insist will make its drinking water, from pump to pipe, the cleanest, anywhere.

"We will be the first nationwide, if not worldwide, to do that," said Castor.

The hope is that the new pipes they install will last another century.