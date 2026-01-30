Clearwater man stabs mom to death during argument: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing his mother.
What we know:
According to the Clearwater Police Department, deputies went to the area of 29081 US Highway 19 North in unincorporated Clearwater after a caller dialed 911 and said that 24-year-old Daniel Sanchez called him and said he killed his mother.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found 65-year-old Yolanda Sanchez in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Detectives said that the mother and son had gotten into a verbal altercation that turned physical.
They added that Daniel Sanchez admitted to stabbing his mother multiple times until she was dead.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the initial argument.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.