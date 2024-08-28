Coyotes on Siesta Key: Sarasota County asks state wildlife officials for help

When ‘Deacon’ the dog goes on his lunch break at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key, Pastor Nikk Seger keeps a close eye on him. It's because Seger said he's seen coyotes more frequently coming around the area.

They’ve been spotted at all times of the day and their sightings are increasing.

"They run across from Regals Landing to Siesta Estates. We see them in the parking lot. They also leave evidence that they’ve been here," said Seger.

The Siesta Key Association said a dog was attacked and killed last year, and residents know to watch out for one another’s pets.

"We just tell each other about the sightings. That’s all we can really do right now. I don’t know of any other way to solve it," said Seger.

Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith is asking for help.

"It’s very serious. We need to take it serious. We need to get a handle on it," he said during a county commission meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioners asked staff to reach out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for guidance and to plan a meeting with residents of the barrier islands. FWC told FOX 13 they are working on scheduling a meeting about the coyotes.

Smith said it should include other parts of the county, like Gulf Gate where coyotes have been spotted.

"Their populations are increasing, their sightings are increasing, their aggressiveness is increasing," Smith said. "Much like nuisance alligators, we need to get with the FWC and see what we can do with them for trapping or whatever we need to do."

The commissioner said a coyote den was located and removed off of Beach Access 7 on Siesta Key. Residents said they’ve noticed beach bunnies and other wildlife disappearing.

"We have made attempts to find out what the remedy could be," said Catherine Luckner, the president of The Siesta Key Association.

The Siesta Key Association hopes it gets figured out before someone else’s pet or even a person is injured.

"Some of them look very healthy, like they’re almost somebody’s dog, but when they’re not getting food they will find it wherever they can. We have to protect people, and we have to protect our pets," said Luckner.

