Deadly shooting at Tampa intersection under investigation

A man died and a woman was critically injured after a shooting in Tampa on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that happened at the intersection of Sugarcreek Dr. and Danny Bryan Blvd just before 9 p.m. Authorities say HCSO's 911 center received a call reporting the incident.

According to deputies, two people were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office says they were both taken to the hospital.

The man deputies found died at the hospital while the woman is still in critical condition.

Detectives say they are still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting but say it appears to be an isolated incident.

"Our detectives are working diligently to piece together the events that led to this fatal shooting," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "We are urging the public to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office if you have any information regarding this case."

