Valor Commons breaks ground in Manatee County, aims to bring services and honor Bay Area veterans

Manatee County just broke ground on Valor Commons, a one-of-a-kind facility in the Tampa Bay area that's dedicated to honoring veterans and helping them adjust to life after service.

It's a vision that came to life on a paper napkin, and Manatee County hopes the facility will help change lives while honoring our nation's heroes.

Local perspective:

With the scoop of a shovel, a transformation begins for 24 acres of land off of Buckeye Road in Manatee County.

"For me, being a veteran myself, we are seeing a vision come to fruition that’s going to help a lot of veterans in this county," said Manatee County Commissioner Jason Bearden.

Bearden said Manatee County is home to more than 40,000 veterans. And, Valor Commons will soon be a complex that connects veterans to services and honors those who've served with community-designed memorials, armed forces installations and walking trails.

The space will also focus on reflection and remembrance.

The backstory:

Bearden, who also served eight years in the U.S. Marines, first envisioned this site years ago.

"You see the need by talking to other veterans and seeing what other services that they wish was out there that they may not even know is out there to be provided for them," said Bearden.

Why you should care:

Valor Commons will also help welcome veterans home, while supporting the transition from military to civilian life.

"We don’t want to duplicate services. There’s a lot of phenomenal organizations doing a lot of good work serving families and veterans, but what we look to do is have it easy and a one-stop shop and one location," said Carlos de Quesada, the managing director of Vera Cruz Advisory.

Services will be extended to veterans across Manatee County and beyond. The site makes it easily accessible to veterans from multiple counties.

"This is where it is, but this is actually a regional asset and regional resource center. What we did was a demographic analysis and this is a fantastic location, because we are just south of Hillsborough, just on the northern tip of Manatee, but we are drawing from Sarasota, DeSoto and other neighboring counties," said de Quesada.

What's next:

It's expected that some services will be available on site in about 12 months. Valor Commons hopes to reach all veterans by connecting and helping them after their sacrifices to our country.

"The people that are struggling aren’t going to have to be like, ‘well, I’m just getting sent somewhere else now.’ They will feel like somebody will actually care and there will be somebody next door they can see," said Todd Hughes, the executive director of the "Let's Live to Tell Foundation."

There are plans to build a school near the site, which Manatee County officials said will help show students the importance of service.

For more information and to fill out a survey on what you'd like to see on site, click here.