Gary Sinise bringing band to Tampa for Red Star Foundation’s inaugural gala to support veterans in crisis

The Brief A national non-profit organization born in the Tampa Bay area has caught the attention of Gary Sinise who's coming to town to help with their mission. The Red Star Foundation was started to support the families of those lost to suicide and call attention to the issue to help prevent others from doing the same. The VA reports that 17 veterans die by suicide every day, but a new independent study by America’s Warrior Partnership estimates that number to be more than twice as high.



A national non-profit organization born in the Tampa Bay area has caught the attention of a Hollywood star who's coming to town to help with their mission.

What we know:

The Red Star Foundation is a new effort to honor and support families of veterans and first responders who have taken their own lives. Founder Jerry Shaffer said there is new data that shows the issue is far worse than has been reported.

READ: Air Force veteran left in constant pain after lung cancer diagnosis gets life back through trial at Moffitt

"Veteran suicide is the biggest crisis the veteran community has ever had," Shaffer said.

Shaffer, who served in the Marine Corps, knew many veterans and marines who struggled with post-traumatic stress and the more he got involved in the veterans' community after leaving the Marines, the more he realized there was a little to no support network for those in crisis or their families.

By the numbers:

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 17 veterans die by suicide every day, but a new independent study by America’s Warrior Partnership estimates that number to be more than twice as high at 44 veteran suicides per day.

MORE: Valor Commons breaks ground in Manatee County, aims to bring services and honor Bay Area veterans

While 102,000 veterans have died in combat since 1950, many more have taken their own lives. The VA reports 150,00 veterans have been lost to suicide since they started tracking them in 2001.

"So, we've had more veterans take their own lives in a 24-year span than killed in combat in the past 75 years," Shaffer says.

What is the Red Star Foundation?

Shaffer recently started the Red Star Foundation, a non-profit organization to support the families of those lost to suicide and call attention to the issue to help prevent others from doing the same.

The backstory:

During World War I families with soldiers serving would hang banners in their homes with blue stars on them. Those who lost soldiers in battle added gold stars to those banners.

READ: Tampa Bay Navy veteran receives wheelchair upgrade

The Gold Star Foundation was established to support the families of those killed in action, but Shaffer said nothing existed outside the military to help families of those suffering from PTSD.

Pictured: Jose Pequeno.

He said it seemed only natural to name his group the Red Star Foundation, offering families "red stars" as a way to honor and support families of veterans and first responders lost to suicide.

"We need to have a banner too. We need to have a banner that honors the service and sacrifices of the veteran and something the families would be proud of," Shaffer said.

Dig deeper:

Now, the organization is getting widespread attention and support locally and nationally, especially now that they plan to honor a Tampa Marine badly injured in Iraq in 2005.

Staff Seargeant Jose Pequeno was nearly killed while on patrol when an insurgent threw a grenade into his humvee. His mother, Nellie, said he happened to have his door cracked open just enough for him to be blown out of the truck, but the entire left side of his head was gone.

RELATED: Marine veteran who suffered near-fatal injury in Iraq gets surprise gift: 'Those are happy tears'

Jose is now unable to walk or talk.

"Good or bad, there's always a purpose, and I believe in that and I always said he's gonna live," Nellie told FOX 13.

Pictured: Jose Pequeno after his near-fatal injury.

Thirty-four surgeries and nearly two decades later, he's not only living — but saving lives. On more than one occasion, Nellie said fellow Marines or soldiers would call Jose to share their own struggles, telling him they're giving up.

Holding the phone, Nellie would translate Jose's reactions.

"I'd say, 'he's telling you no, he's crying, don't do that,'" Nellie said.

And it's worked every time.

MORE: Nearly century-old American Legion post in Riverview faces possible closure: 'It's home'

"He's not just saving lives, he's giving purpose to people. They look at him and say, 'who am I [to give up] if he's fighting and doing this?'" Nellie said.

Pictured: Gary Sinise.

"Jose and Nellie are both heroes and an inspiration," Shaffer said.

He met Jose and his mother at a veteran benefit in 2024 and knew he would be a worthy veteran to honor.

Big picture view:

Jose's story and that of the Red Star Foundation recently caught the attention of Hollywood star actor Gary Sinise, who has committed to bringing his band to Tampa to perform at their inaugural gala. Sinise has appeared in many films, but he may be best known for his role in the hit film "Forrest Gump" as Lt. Dan, and he's now bringing his "Lt. Dan Band" to the Tampa Motor Enclave February 28.

That's an important date, because it’s the 20th anniversary of the day that Jose's life was forever changed. It's a fitting way for the Red Star Foundation to honor him and the lives he has since saved while also calling attention to a subject that doesn't get the attention it deserves.

"There's a stigma to it, a sense of regret and of shame that comes along with a suicide," Shaffer said. "I just sat there and said someone has to do it [start a foundation]. Someone needs to do it."

What you can do:

For more information on tickets and sponsorship, visit redstarfoundation.org/gala. To learn more about the Red Star Foundation, visit redstarfoundation.org.

Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.