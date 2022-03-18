Deputies searching for missing, endangered 6-year-old Tampa boy

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 6-year-old Kayden Taylor who was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Friday in the area of Aarans Pond Drive in Tampa.

Deputies say Kayden was planning to go to the community park when he disappeared.

Kayden is approximately three feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Fortnite shirt, blue pants with a Ninja Turtle design and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Kayden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.