Deputy-involved shooting investigated in Tampa
TAMPA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Tampa.
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Carolton Circle.
A news conference is planned for 8 a.m. to update the media on the investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
