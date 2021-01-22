DeSantis touts progress vaccinating seniors, asks for more vaccines

Governor Ron DeSantis says, the moment 100-year-old Henry Sayler received a shot Friday, he became the one-millionth senior citizen vaccinated in Florida.

"That is leading the nation by a country mile," DeSantis boasted.

The governor says the state has vaccinated 1.3 million people overall -- seniors and health care workers included.

"We are getting close to having vaccinated 20 percent of the 65-and-up [population]. We hit 18 percent this morning, so of the 4.5 million seniors, we’re closing in on 20 percent and here we are in the third week of January," DeSantis said.

DeSantis says 97 percent of the vaccines have gone to full-time Florida residents, but it wasn’t mandatory to be a full-time resident until yesterday.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees announced the decision to restrict vaccines to Floridians on Thursday after reports about out-of-state and foreign visitors coming to Florida to get shots.

In order to enforce the rule, the state now requires proof of residency.

"When you arrive at your appointment, you’ll need to show proof of residence, or proof you have a Florida residential address," the Florida Department of Health’s Kevin Watler explained. "So for those who have a Florida driver’s license, that’s all you need."

What the state needs is more vaccines. The governor says Florida receives about 266,000 a week. Last week, the state administered 405,000 shots. The governor says Florida is now giving more shots in a week than what’s being replenished.

"Basically, get us more vaccine. We will use it. We will use it well, and a lot of seniors will be happy if we’re able to do it."

If you don’t have a Florida driver’s license, the Health Department says, another official document like a utility bill, a deed or rental agreement will work.

The new residency rule does not apply to those who received their first dose, and are returning for the booster shot.

