Detroit Lions release cornerback wanted in Hillsborough County domestic battery case

The Detroit Lions released cornerback Cameron Sutton on Thursday, one day after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced he is wanted in a domestic battery investigation.

Sutton, 29, signed with the Lions in 2023 after spending six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RELATED: Detroit Lions cornerback wanted in Hillsborough County for domestic battery

On Wednesday, HCSO described Sutton's case as "a verbal altercation that escalated into physical, where she sustained multiple injuries to her head, neck and shoulders."

Investigators say Sutton could be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with Florida tag AZ3-3QB.

They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 813-247-8200.