DNA evidence can play critical role in solving car thefts, law enforcement officials say

Cities across the Tampa Bay area are seeing issues with strings of car burglaries and auto thefts.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a string of auto burglaries that happened in New Tampa in the early morning hours of May 17. Officers are looking for three suspects seen on surveillance in the Grand Reserve Apartment complex and the Remington subdivision.

Investigators said the suspects appear to be around 5’8 and 150-160 pounds, and were seen wearing white coverings on their hands.

Police around the Tampa Bay area said DNA evidence can help link a string of similar crimes.

"DNA is incredibly helpful in solving crimes, and it becomes more and more helpful as the years go on," Sgt. Cody Lance with the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

He said the national database, Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), can play a huge role in solving multiple crimes.

"Like most cities, we have a lot of issues with vehicle break-ins and auto thefts, and it’s been very helpful, because a lot of those crimes are committed by the same people," Lance said. "So we consistently get DNA hits on the same subjects or the same vehicles, and it really helps us solve the cases."

Police said every person in the Florida Department of Corrections has to submit a DNA sample.

"Where we work, if you’re arrested for a felony, your DNA is going to be collected and added to the database," Lance said.

If DNA matches evidence from another crime, other agencies could get a notification in the system.

"Being able to get the DNA is, often times, irrefutable evidence," Lance said.

Tampa police are looking for tips or information about the string of auto burglaries in New Tampa.

Police say one suspect had a black beard with a small mustache, the second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with large white lettering on the front, black pants and white sneakers, and the third suspect was wearing a black skull cap, black t-shirt, black pants, black socks and black-soled slides with a white strap.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

