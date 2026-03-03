Dog found dead, another injured near Lake Hamilton prompts animal cruelty investigation

article

The backstory:

Shortly before 7 p.m. on February 26, 2026, PCSO learned a dead dog with a neck laceration was found next to Lake Hatchineha Road, near Alford Road, west of Lake Hamilton.

A deputy and an animal control officer went to the scene and collected the dead dog.

They captured a similar dog with a laceration on its neck nearby.

The dead dog was a brown male with white fur around its neck.

The injured dog’s laceration was not as severe and animal control has been caring for him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bernthal at 863-534-7205 or email ABernthal@polksheriff.org.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by:

Calling 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida

Dialing **TIPS from your cell phone

Visiting http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip"

Downloading the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet