Dog found dead, another injured near Lake Hamilton prompts animal cruelty investigation
HAINES CITY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after a dead dog and an injured dog were found near Lake Hamilton.
The backstory:
Shortly before 7 p.m. on February 26, 2026, PCSO learned a dead dog with a neck laceration was found next to Lake Hatchineha Road, near Alford Road, west of Lake Hamilton.
A deputy and an animal control officer went to the scene and collected the dead dog.
They captured a similar dog with a laceration on its neck nearby.
The dead dog was a brown male with white fur around its neck.
The injured dog’s laceration was not as severe and animal control has been caring for him.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bernthal at 863-534-7205 or email ABernthal@polksheriff.org.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by:
- Calling 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida
- Dialing **TIPS from your cell phone
- Visiting http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip"
- Downloading the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.