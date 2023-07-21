Tampa woman stabbed in front of kids by man later killed in police shootout spotlights domestic violence

A Bay Area mother is recovering in the hospital after police said the father of her children stabbed her 13 times in front of their children.

Tampa police identified the suspect as Michael Bresnahan. They said after the stabbing Monday evening he led police on a chase and shootout.

Authorities said it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but final autopsy results are pending.

RELATED: Armed suspect accused of shooting at Tampa officers killed when they return fire: TPD

Family members identified the stabbing victim as Crystal Bresnahan.

Crystal Bresnahan was stabbed by the father of her children before he led police on a chase and was eventually killed.

They said she has a long road to recovery but are thankful for the support and are raising money to help her during her recovery.

Incidents like this happen too often in the community and highlight the support needed for survivors, according to domestic violence advocates.

READ: Convicted killer who beat Tampa grandmother to death with vacuum wants out of jail

"Unfortunately, there are really awful people out there who are perpetrators, and their goal is power and control. And so, you know, as best we can, we try and support survivors," Mindy Murphy with The Spring of Tampa Bay shared.

Police identified Michael Bresnahan as the suspect. Courtesy: HCSO

Murphy said it’s important to have conversations speaking against domestic violence in our circles, so a victim feels safe coming forward.

READ: Domestic violence shelter in Pinellas County recognized for it's impact on the community

"Because when you start talking about this and when you start naming the problem and when you start saying it's a problem and when you start saying it's unacceptable for someone to use power and control on someone else, that's when you make yourself a safe person to that victim who is listening very quietly to what you're saying," Murphy explained.

Police say Michael Bresnahan had a shootout with them after stabbing the mother of his children.

The Spring of Tampa Bay works to provide safe spaces and empowering services to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

The non-profit organization offers a 24-hour crisis hotline for anyone who needs help. Victims can call or text (813) 247-SAFE. Someone is always there to listen and give support.