Dozens hit the sand and surf as Hernando County reopens beaches, parks

Beaches and parks in Hernando County reopened on Wednesday after the county commission voted to unlock the gates a day earlier.

At Roger’s Park, dozens of folks were eager to get back outside and on the water.

“You know we were up bright and early this morning packed a lunch and here we are our favorite spot,” said Rene Lowe.

In their ruling, county commissioners made it clear that park guests should continue following CDC and social distancing guidelines.

“We came prepared, Lowe explained. “I got my hand gel and my sprays and everything, but everyone’s been really kind. Everybody needs the sunshine. That’s a healing thing for everyone,” she added.

According to data from the state, Hernando County has only had 89 positive cases of COVID19 and four deaths among its 193,000 residents.

During a morning re-opening webinar hosted by the county’s Chamber of Commerce, officials said Hernando would follow the governor’s lead when it comes to reopening businesses. There were also calls for continued personal responsibility.

“We have a community where we've done a great job but we don’t need to forget all these great practices that allowed us to get to this place look out for each other and help each other going forward,” said county administrator Jeff Rogers.

Dale and Stefanie Dawson are eager for a return to normalcy, but until then a kayak outing will have to do.

“We’re very grateful today to get outside,” said Stefanie Dawson.

“I think everybody needs the fresh air everyone’s antsy to get out and get on the water,” her husband Dale Dawson added.



