Drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens at Posner Park in Davenport

Residents in Davenport will now have coronavirus testing available nearby.

AdventHealth will open a drive-thru testing site at Posner Park Commons, located at 5012 Grandview Parkway off of U.S. Highway 27. The site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday for people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Those who are interested in taking the COVID-19 test are required to sign up in advance but a medical referral is not required. Potential patients can sign up here.

The site will be open every weekday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How to Get Tested:

Sign up in advance by clicking the Location. Arrive at the testing site at your scheduled time. Stay in your car and follow the direction of the staff. You will be asked screening questions and may have your temperature taken. If it’s determined you qualify for a test, they will give you instructions on how they will administer the test.

What to Bring:

Bring your driver’s license and insurance card if you have one (insurance is accepted; no out-of-pocket cost). If you have an order from a doctor to be tested, you should bring that as well, but it is not required.

Advertisement

Your Test Results:

We anticipate your test results will be available within 3 - 5 business days. After your screening, you should self-isolate at home.

Any questions can be directed to AdventHealth by calling 1-877-VIRUSHQ.

RELATED: Lakeland announces financial aid program for residents; parks, boat ramps to reopen May 1

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map