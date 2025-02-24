Driver faces new charges in suspected DUI crash that killed man in St. Pete

The Brief Michael Aoun, 34, now faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. St. Pete police say Aoun hit and killed Paul Miller, 37, last month. Aoun was arrested in January, but bonded out of jail hours before Miller's death.



The man accused of hitting and killing another man while driving impaired in St. Petersburg last month is back behind bars on new charges connected to the crash, records show.

The backstory:

On Jan. 22, 2025, police said Michael Aoun, 34, was speeding in a red Chrysler minivan on Dali Blvd. when he lost control, hitting a statue and a light pole before hitting Paul Miller, 37.

According to SPPD, Miller was putting down flags for a Grand Prix monument in the median lane along Dali Blvd. at the time of the crash. He died from his injuries days later.

Mugshot of Michael Aoun. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Aoun was initially arrested on charges of driving under the influence causing serious injury and reckless driving causing bodily injury. Jail records show he bonded out less than 16 hours before Miller died.

What's next:

St. Pete police said Aoun was arrested in Michigan for violation of pre-trial release and brought back to Pinellas County.

Aoun now faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing bodily injury.

According to jail records, Aoun is being held without bond.

