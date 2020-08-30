Driver shot at on I-4 in Polk County, troopers searching for suspect

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a person suspected of shooting at a male driver on Interstate 4 near the 36 milepost westbound in Polk County Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, the victim told them while he was traveling on the interstate he noticed a newer model, red Ford Mustang driving recklessly, speeding and passing other vehicles by using the emergency shoulders.

RELATED Man shot on I-4 in Tampa, suspects on the run

Troopers said the victim told them that as the Mustang pulled alongside his vehicle, a 2013 Honda CR-Z, he heard a thump along the driver’s side of his car and then the Mustang continued to travel westbound.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the victim continued home because at first he just thought something was thrown at his vehicle. He reported the incident around 1:15 p.m. when he got home and saw the bullet hole. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect to troopers who recovered one pistol round from his car.

Advertisement

RELATED One dead after shooting on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County

The victim said the Mustang had a possible tag of “LEI” or “LE1”.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.