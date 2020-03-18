Eighth Floridian dies from COVID-19, 328 test positive

article

Another person in Florida died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to eight on Wednesday night.

Also on Wednesday, the number of positive tests in the state rose by more than 100, increasing the number of COVID-19 positive people in the state to 328.

The state is monitoring 967 people and has 2,800 people under surveillance.

Of the 328 cases, 299 are Florida residents and the remaining 29 cases are non-Florida residents here in the Sunshine State.

By the numbers

-Hillsborough has 14 cases

-Pinellas has 12 cases

-Manatee has 8 cases

-Sarasota has 4 cases

-Citrus has 3 cases

-Pasco has 3 cases

-Hernando, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands have no reported cases

Yesterday, the state ordered bars and nightclubs to close in order to slow the spread of the virus, and the governor said public school campuses will remain closed until at least April 15.

Drive-through coronavirus testing began this morning for some BayCare patients. Only those who meet CDC criteria for testing and have a doctor’s order can currently be tested at those locations, though.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

