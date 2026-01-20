Fire rips through Ford dealership in Winter Haven

The Brief A Ford dealership in Winter Haven caught fire on Tuesday morning. According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the fire started in the service bay building and spread to 20 vehicles. Highway 17 is shut down in both directions.



A Ford dealership in Winter Haven caught fire on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

It happened around 10:40 a.m. at Jarrett-Gordon Ford, located at 3015 Lake Alfred Road (Hwy 17) in Winter Haven.

Upon arrival, crews reported finding an active fire in the service bays located at the rear of the property.

According to firefighters, the blaze spread quickly to about 20 vehicles that were inside and engulfed the entire service bay.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

READ: Brawl at Winter Haven youth baseball game ends with 3 arrests: police

Officials said there were multiple hazards on site, including 2,000 gallons of oil and several different fuel sources.

Dig deeper:

Firefighters from Winter Haven Fire, Polk County Fire and Lake Alfred Fire got the fire under control in about 35 minutes.

Crews remain on scene in the final stages of extinguishment to ensure there are no hot spots.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

All occupants were evacuated and there are no reported injuries to either the dealership staff or firefighters.

Highway 17 is shut down in both directions.

Police expect to have the highway reopen around 3 p.m.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

READ: Winter Haven woman celebrating 111th birthday honored with special celebration

What we don't know:

It is unclear what sparked the blaze, but investigators with State Fire Marshal’s Office and Winter Haven Fire Rescue are on site to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.