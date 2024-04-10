Family donates $1M to Hernando County school to build JROTC facility in memory of their daughter

Valentina Tomashosky’s legacy will live on at Central High School in Hernando County.

The flag at Central High School waves gently over what was Valentina Tomashosky’s passion. The 17-year-old was a decorated cadet in the school’s nationally recognized Junior ROTC program.

"It was truly the center of her world," says Val's father, Gene Tomashosky. "She loved the structure and camaraderie."

Gene Tomashosky and his wife Christina lost their daughter three years ago.

Her car caught fire when she hit a high-voltage power line that had been knocked down by a storm. When she tried to escape on the passenger side, she stepped on the power line.

"It was a total power surge right to the car," neighbor George Hubbs told FOX 13 News in 2021. "She tried to save herself from the fire and stepped on the wire and the voltage is crazy."

Friends put up a small memorial when it happened. But now, three years later, Val will be remembered in a big way at Central High.

On Wednesday, crews broke ground for a 4,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art field house where her beloved JROTC battalion will establish one of the best air rifle ranges in the country.

"She would say it’s awesome. She would just love it," Christina Tomashosky said.

The Tomashoskys donated $1 million to build the facility in Val's memory. They say no amount of money can equal the love they feel or the pain they endure.

"The unfortunate part about losing a child is you are forever grieving," Gene Tomashosky shared. "What’s most important is how you channel that grief. We get to channel that into something very positive."

That something is the new indoor range and field house to be built in Val's honor.

Officials at the school hope to have it finished by August.

A statewide JROTC air rifle competition is scheduled here in December.

