Fatal pedestrian crash closes eastbound lanes of I-4 in Plant City

Florida troopers say a pedestrian is dead following an early-morning crash in Plant City.

Investigators said the pedestrian, who has not been publicly identified by officials, was walking in the travel lanes was struck by several vehicles. The pedestrian passed away at the scene.

The fatal crash occurred along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 near Thonotosassa Road.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison suggests exiting at the Branch Forbes Road exit.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved. Troopers are still trying to determine what led up to the deadly collision.