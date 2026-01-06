Florida Attorney General sends violation notice to Winter Haven over homeless public sleeping complaints

The Brief The Florida Attorney General’s Office sent a notice of violation to the City of Winter Haven, accusing the city of violating Florida’s law that bans public camping and public sleeping in certain public spaces. The letter is based on complaints from one resident. City of Winter Haven said it is working on its response.



The Florida Attorney General’s Office sent a notice of violation to the City of Winter Haven accusing the city of violating Florida’s law that bans public camping and public sleeping in certain public spaces.

What we know:

The city told FOX 13 it received the letter about an hour before Attorney General James Uthmeier posted publicly about the issue.

In the letter, the Attorney General’s Office says it received one complaint from a resident alleging repeated violations of the state law banning people from sleeping or camping in public spaces.

The letter references two locations: Kiwanis Park and the sidewalks along Central Avenue.

The letter says the resident claimed those public spaces were "unusable" and included four photos showing single individuals, according to the city.

FOX 13 went to both locations on Tuesday evening and did not see signs of camps at the times visited.

At Kiwanis Park, FOX 13 saw children playing on the playground. Along Central Avenue, FOX 13 observed a quiet night with no visible signs of camps or public sleeping. People were attending the theater, eating at restaurants and walking on the streets.

What does the law say?

Florida’s "public camping and public sleeping" law (passed in 2024) restricts cities and counties from allowing people to regularly sleep or camp on public property, with a framework for designated areas under certain requirements.

Starting in 2025, the law also expanded enforcement by allowing legal action in certain circumstances if a local government is alleged to be out of compliance.

The other side:

The city says its police department works with the Homeless Coalition of Polk County to help connect people with services, including shelter options and, at times, transportation.

Winter Haven does not have a general homeless shelter in the city; the closest is in Lakeland, the city said.

What's next:

The letter asks the city to respond within five days. Winter Haven officials told FOX 13 they are working on a response to the Attorney General’s Office.

Winter Haven told FOX 13 it expects to have a response ready for the Attorney General Wednesday.