Florida coronavirus cases top 17,000 after overnight increase of 705; 390 total deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 705 since Thursday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 17,531.

The number of deaths has reached 390, an increase of 19 since last night and 36 in the last 24 hours. Locally, Polk County reported one new death.

Of the 17,531 cases, 17,018 are Florida residents while 513 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 671

Pinellas: 428

Sarasota: 208

Manatee: 198

Sumter: 106

Polk: 237

Citrus: 60

Hernando: 62

Pasco: 141

Highlands: 47

DeSoto: 20

Hardee: 3

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 2,360 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 162,993 people have been tested in the state as of Friday evening, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Coronavirus cases have now been reported in all but one Florida county. Despite that, experts are cautiously optimistic about an apparent downward trend in Florida's COVID-19 curve.

"We are still going up," a USF Health professor advised. "[But] we are going up at a slower rate."

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

