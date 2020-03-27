Florida COVID-19 cases rise 714 Friday, reaching nearly 3,200; 46 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 714 since Thursday evening as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in the state are now 3,198, with 17 newly-reported deaths on Friday; 46 deaths have been reported, in total.

Of the 3,198 cases, 3,054 are Florida residents while 144 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 33,822 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Hillsborough County Department of Health said a 71-year-old Hillsborough County woman died Friday from the disease. She is the second person to die in the county while diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We are expressing our condolences to her family and friends," Hillsborough County DOH said in a statement.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 174

Pinellas: 82

Sarasota: 43

Manatee: 29

Sumter: 29

Polk: 28

Citrus: 11

Hernando: 12

Pasco: 25

DeSoto: 6

Highlands: 6

Hardee: 0

Hillsborough County ran out of testing kits for the drive-thru testing site at Raymond James Stadium yesterday. Today, a new drive-thru site opens in Sarasota. All testing requires pre-approval.

Meanwhile, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Hillsborough County's "safer-at-home" order begins today. And all individuals over the age of 65 and those with certain medical conditions are being urged to stay home, according to a new public health advisory signed by the Florida Surgeon General.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

