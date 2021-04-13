Florida gets 'C' on federal infrastructure report card

This week, the White House is schooling states in Infrastructure 101 by assigning them grades A-F based on their needs and investments.

"I think everyone acknowledges we need a significant increase in infrastructure," President Joe Biden told reporters Monday during a bipartisan meeting in the Oval Office.

The White House gave Florida a C.

"For decades, infrastructure in Florida has suffered from a systemic lack of investment," the report reads.

As part of the report card, each state was graded based on 12 infrastructure categories ranging from road and bridges to broadband internet to veterans' health.

Monday, President Biden held a bipartisan meeting in the Oval Office making it clear he's willing to work with Republicans to get the American Jobs Plan passed.

Advertisement

"I'm prepared to negotiate as to the extent of my infrastructure project as well as how we pay for it," Biden said.

Statewide the report card shows there are at least 408 bridges in poor condition. That's up from the 265 bridges the American Road and Transportation Builders Association marked as "structurally deficient" in a 2018 report.

Under the American Jobs Plan, $115 billion would be devoted to repairing roads and bridges, but the White House isn't yet saying how much of that money would go to Florida.

According to White House officials, funds may be distributed through a mix of competitive grants. Congress could also choose to come up with a formula allocation based on the needs in each state.

Florida officials are hopeful the state won't lose out on funds.

"Florida is a nationwide leader when compared to other states’ infrastructure, and the department hopes its proactive approach is rewarded, not penalized, should the new funding proposal become law," an FDOT spokesperson wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

The 408 bridges considered in poor condition are only about 3% of the state's more than 12,000 bridges, which puts Florida among the top ten states with the lowest percentage.