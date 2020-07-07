Florida hospitals' latest COVID concern: Staffing levels

Throughout the state of Florida, COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Hospitals have seen an increase that is different than their spring cases.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital says they've seen ages drop from those in their 70s and 80s to patients in their early 30s to 50s. Manatee Memorial Hospital has seen the same change.

As hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise, more enter the ICU. It's not so much bed space that hospitals are worried about; it's the staff to take care of patients.

As of yesterday Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 78 COVID-19 patients -- 16 in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

"It is a concern of overwhelming the system. We have 100 ventilators. We’ve got the capacity to significantly increase the ICU beds. And the question is, what staff do we have," said Dr. Kirk Voelker, the critical care specialist at SMH.

Many hospitals in Florida have a plan to expand ICU space if needed. Manatee Memorial Hospital says they have 39 COVID-positive patients now, and they have plans in place to expand their ICU if and when it’s needed.

Right now, they're focused on ramping up their staffing.

"We really are looking at different alternatives now to give staff some break and bring other staff on. That is the key. The space is the space; we’ll find space. But you need good staff," said CEO Kevin DiLallo.