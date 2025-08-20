Florida man ‘frustrated with work’ fires shots into air with stolen gun: PCSO

The Brief A Florida man is accused of opening fire in a Lakeland neighborhood because he was frustrated with things at his workplace. Deputies say Tadeuzs Jeffrey Chandler, 36, is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a gun. Chandler was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm and disorderly conduct.



A convicted felon found himself back behind bars in Florida after Polk County deputies say he let workplace frustrations get the best of him.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to an east Lakeland neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate reports of a man shooting a gun in the air in the middle of Jungle Street.

Witnesses said the man, later identified as 36-year-old Tadeuzs Jeffrey Chandler, walked into a home on Lakewood Court after the gunshots rang out.

When deputies arrived, they stated that Chandler told them his actions were due to frustration at his workplace.

Nobody was injured, and no damage has been reported.

Dig deeper:

According to PCSO, Chandler is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have a gun.

Deputies say he stole the firearm from one of his relatives.

Chandler was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear where Chandler worked or what he was frustrated with at work.