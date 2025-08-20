Former Florida deputy who skipped DUI manslaughter trial caught in Colombia: TPD

The Brief The Tampa Police Department says Joshua Roelofs is in custody after authorities arrested him in Colombia. Roelofs no-showed his trial for DUI manslaughter earlier this year, three years after a crash that killed two people and injured two more. Authorities flew Roelofs back to Florida on Tuesday to face charges.



Tampa police say the former Polk County deputy who no-showed his trial for DUI manslaughter earlier this year has been captured in Colombia after months on the run.

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of April 13, 2022, Tampa police said Joshua Roelofs was driving at about 100 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway when he rear-ended a Kia Sorrento with four people inside.

The SUV overturned, investigators said, killing two 44-year-old men: Kristopher Koroly and Ricky Gongora. A 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman also suffered critical injuries.

Prosecutors say Joshua Roelofs was under the influence when he caused a crash in 2022, killing two people and injuring two others.

Investigators arrested Roelofs the following month on several charges, including two counts each of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Jury selection in his trial was set to begin in April 2025, but Roelofs was a no-show. The judge issued a warrant for Roelofs' arrest and revoked his bond, saying he would reassess the case once Roelofs was back in custody.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Task Force provided information on Roelofs' whereabouts to Colombian authorities on Aug. 11.

Detectives arrested him at a hotel in Antioquia, Colombia, according to TPD. Colombian authorities flew him back to Florida on Tuesday to face charges.

Mugshot of Joshua Roelofs. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Roelofs previously worked for the Polk County Sheriff's Office, but wasn't employed there at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office previously said he was a PCSO deputy until 2015, when he was arrested for falsifying his time card.

PREVIOUS: Deadly DUI crash suspect on the run two months after no show at trial, family frustrated

What they're saying:

"This arrest is a significant step toward justice for the victims of the fatal crash, which tragically claimed the lives of two individuals," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "The apprehension also sends a clear and resounding message that the Tampa Police Department will tirelessly pursue justice, no matter how far a fugitive runs. This outcome is a testament to the dedication of our investigators and the power of strong law enforcement partnerships."

What's next:

Roelofs is being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail.