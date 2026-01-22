Florida man accused of wielding shotgun while deputies tried arresting him for sex crimes: Officials

The Brief A Florida man is accused of wielding a shotgun during a fight with deputies when they were trying to arrest him for sex crimes involving a minor, according to MCSO. Investigators say Christopher Mchellon, 37, would allegedly give a 15-year-old boy money, drugs or alcohol in exchange for his participation in sexual activities. Mchellon fought with deputies when they tried to arrest him, pulling out a shotgun. Following his arrest, MCSO says Mchellon threatened the lives of deputies and made harmful comments about their families.



A Florida man is facing several charges after he allegedly wielded a shotgun during an altercation with deputies when they arrested him for sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

In October 2025, detectives investigated Christopher Mchellon, 37, of Silver Springs, after reports that he was sending photos of his genitalia to a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators learned Mchellon would allegedly give the boy money, drugs or alcohol in exchange for his participation in sexual activities, MCSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives searched Mchellon’s electronic devices, finding sexually explicit photos that he sent to the minor.

Dig deeper:

On Jan. 16, deputies went to Mchellon’s home on Northeast 55th Avenue. MCSO says Mchellon began to fight with deputies when they tried to arrest him. Deputies tried to tase Mchellon, but it wasn't effective.

Amid the fight, deputies ripped a shotgun out of Mchellon’s hands that he had grabbed during the altercation, according to MCSO.

Following his arrest, MCSO says Mchellon repeatedly told deputies he wished he had been able to shoot them, and expressed a desire for their children to be killed.

Mchellon was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond on the following charges:

Human trafficking for commercial sexual activity

Transmission of harmful material to a minor

Use of a computer to solicit a child

Use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (3 counts)

Resisting arrest with violence

Resisting arrest without violence

What you can do:

Investigators believe there may be additional victims connected to Mchellon. Anyone who may have been victimized or has information related to the case can contact MCSO at 352-732-9111.